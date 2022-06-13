Stephen Amell & Cassandra Jean Reportedly Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

“Arrow” alum Stephen Amell and wife Cassandra Jean secretly welcomed their second child, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that the couple welcomed the little one last month in L.A., and that the child’s name is Bowen Amell.

The site says it seems the baby was born via surrogate, considering Cassandra posed for a picture at the Magic Castle on Mother’s Day and did not appear pregnant.

Stephen and Cassandra are already the parents of daughter Maverick Alexandra Jean Amell, who was born in 2013.

A few years ago Amell opened up to LifeofDad.com about becoming a father. He said at the time, “Once [Maverick] was born it really made life so much simpler. I say that to people and they look at me sideways because they think kids are so much work. Obviously, they are. At the same time at points in my career I feel like my priorities got out of whack. I gave credence and attention to things that didn’t necessarily need it.”