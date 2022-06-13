Jesse Tyler Ferguson Dishes on Baby on the Way

Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has a lot to celebrate! The “Modern Family” alum just picked up his first Tony award, and he’s going to be a dad again.

“Extra” caught up with the star on the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet, where he opened up about fatherhood.

Jesse and husband Justin Mikita are the parents of son Beckett, and the star said, “I just love that every day is like a new adventure with this person.”

Sharing of the new baby, “I’m so excited for Beckett to have a sibling. I can’t believe we are starting again at square one, but here we are, we are doing it again.”

Ferguson added, “Beckett will be about 2 and a half when the second one comes… Seems doable… I say that now.”