Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Set to Wed Today (Report)

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are getting married today, People magazine reports.

Sources tell the site the couple will say “I do” in front of about 60 guests, and that Britney will wear a dress by fashion house Versace.

It is unknown who will give Britney away, but TMZ says her brother Bryan is expected to be there. Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would also make good choices, but no word yet on whether they will attend.

As for the rest of her family, TMZ says Spears’ father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn will not be part of her big day.

It seems Britney and Sam are already celebrating, as they were cruising in a Rolls-Royce drinking champagne yesterday and posting about it on Instagram Stories. Britney even showed off a bejeweled, wedding-worthy manicure as she tried the bubbly.

Back in March, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Sam at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and asked about a photo Britney had posted with Donatella Versace.

When asked whether Donatella could be designing Britney’s wedding dress, Sam — in Versace himself — commented, “It's their thing. You know, boss b*tches working together and, you know, she's an icon, we love her.”

Katie also spoke with Donatella at the party, who hinted that she was “maybe” involved with the wedding dress. During their catch-up session, Donatella brought “pictures” for Britney to see. She didn’t specify what kind of photos.

Meanwhile, Sam told Katie about the key to his relationship with Britney, saying, “It's just positivity, you know, just normal, everyday life things and that's it… You know, just everything is amazing from here on out… You know, that's the mentality.”

Sam and Britney have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”

He popped the question in September. They announced the news on Instagram in short video clips, with Britney excitedly showing off her sparkler. Sam says, "Look at that. You like it?" to which Britney exclaims, "Yes!"

