Julia Garner Offered Madonna Biopic Role (Report)

Getty Images

Julia Garner has landed the coveted role of Madonna in a new biopic, reports Variety.

A source says the “Ozark” star beat out more than a dozen actresses to play the Material Girl, and is expected to accept the offer.

Madonna, who co-wrote the script with Erin Cressida Wilson (“Secretary,” “The Girl on the Train”), is set to direct the Universal Pictures movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter the story, will culminate with the 1990 Blond Ambition tour.

Madonna opened up about the film on “The Tonight Show” in October 2021, saying, “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men. I read that Universal was doing a script… They wanted my blessing, and I read it. It was the most hideous, superficial crap I’ve ever read. This [has] happened a couple of times. So, finally, I just threw down the gauntlet.”

Garner, who recently starred in “Inventing Anna,” was up against actresses like Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young for the role.

In February, Garner was asked if she would play Madonna while she was on “Watch What Happens Live.” Garner played coy, saying, “Uh, y’know… You know as much as I do.”