Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Following Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Getty Images

Johnny Depp just joined TikTok… and he already has millions of followers.

The verified account includes one post so far, including a montage video of Johnny waving to adoring fans and working on his music.

He included the message, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Depp seems to be staging a comeback after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor sued Heard for defamation, asking $50 million in damages. She was countersuing him for $100 million. The jury found in favor of Depp, agreeing that it was defamation when Heard claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber also had a partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for a statement made by one of Depp’s lawyers.

While Johnny is returning to the spotlight by way of TikTok as well as musical performances with rocker Jeff Beck, a source tells People that “acting is his life.”

The insider explained, "His career has been his everything over the years. He loves music, but acting is his life. He couldn't sit around and do nothing about the fact that his career was being affected. He thinks the verdict was fair. It feels like a win to him. He very much hopes that he can revive his career.”

Another source added, "He's figuring out what he does next. He feels like he's been vindicated. He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women."

This summer, Depp is set to start filming a new movie with Maïwenn, who will direct and star. He will play King Louis XV of France. That news was announced before the trial began. There are also rumors Johnny could be joining Winona Ryder for the new “Beetlejuice” sequel due out in 2025.

Meanwhile, Amber is planning to appeal the decision.

Her lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft recently spoke to “Today,” where Savannah Guthrie brought up the vitriolic and lopsided social media against Amber, and the attorney said there was “no way” the jury “couldn’t have been influenced by it, and it was horrible.”

"It really, really was lopsided,” she said. "It's like the Roman Colosseum how they viewed this whole case. I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this, but it made it a zoo."

Charlson Bredehoft said Heard “absolutely” wants to appeal, adding, “and she has some excellent grounds for it.”

Savannah asked if Heard is able to pay a $10.35-million judgment, and Charlson Bredehoft replied, “Oh, no. Absolutely not.”

After the verdict, Johnny and Amber released statements.

Johnny said, in part, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.”

He went on, “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me it had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on life and my career.”

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Amber’s statement said, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."