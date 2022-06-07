Jeff Goldblum on the Future of the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise

Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum enjoyed a date night with his wife Emilie Livingston at the L.A. premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

While the movie is the final film in the current series, Jeff told "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay that there could be “more dinos to come”!

Goldblum felt it was “inevitable” to have both the OG and new cast in the movie.

Aside from Jeff, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are two original cast members returning for the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.

As for cast members looking up to him and learning from him, Jeff said, “I’m humbled.”

Along with saying a line from Shirley MacLaine in “Being There,” he added, “I’m full of whimsy but if I wear a long coat, nobody seems to notice.”