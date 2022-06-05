Kathy Hilton Confirms She Will Be at ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where she confirmed that she’ll be attending the Season 12 reunion!

Along with the reunion, Hilton noted that she’ll be appearing in “about four or five” episodes from now, teasing, “You’ll have to wait and watch.”

As for the all the drama with Lisa, Hilton pointed out that she has not “bumped into her.”

When asked if she would say hello if she saw Lisa, Kathy answered, “I really don’t know.”

Hilton explained that she doesn’t know the answer until she’s “in the situation.”

In a recent trailer for the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa and Kathy sat down for an intense conversation. In the clip, Lisa tells Kathy, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not gonna get away with it.”

Kyle Richards is seen tearing up during the conversation, telling Kathy, “I feel like you hate me or something… How could you say those things?”

We’ll have to see what happens on the reunion!

Despite all the drama, Kathy was taking the stage with her fellow castmates to present an award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Kathy saw many of her castmates at the Elton John Oscars Party in March.