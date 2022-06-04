Queen Elizabeth II Appears with Paddington Bear in Jubilee Short: Watch!

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II delighted her royal subjects Saturday with the debut of a special Jubilee short in which she acts alongside none other than... Paddington Bear!

The film, a rare example of the monarch trying her hand at acting, finds the Queen trading lines with the animated bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.

In the clip, Paddington congratulates Queen Elizabeth on her birthday — she just turned 96 — and the two chat about their mutual admiration for marmalade sandwiches.

"I keep mine in here," she says, retrieving one from her handbag.

At the end, the two tap a China teacup, a beat that turns into Queen's "We Will Rock You."

Watch the short:

The unveiling of the surprise clip preceded a massive concert in honor of the Queen, including performances by Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and more.

Sadly, the Queen has sat out most of the Jubilee festivities due to "discomfort" she has been experiencing.