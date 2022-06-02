What’s Next for Johnny Depp’s Movie Career After Lawsuit Win

Getty Images

Johnny Depp came out on top in a big way in his defamation trial with Amber Heard, but long before the dark secrets of his private life became public in a shocking courtroom showdown with his ex, Depp was one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars.

His hit movies, including Pirates of the Caribbean,” have raked in more than $10 billion worldwide.

Depp’s adoring fans want to know what’s next, and rumors are swirling that he’s already getting offers for films — including a role in Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice 2.”

While his role has not been confirmed, his name is part of the cast.

Last month, Depp’s ex-fiancée Winona Ryder confirmed her return to the sequel, which is eyeing a 2025 release. She told USA Today, “I’m definitely excited and I’m really hopeful that it’ll happen. The only way we would do it is if everything was perfect and we had all the people — obviously Michael [Keaton] and obviously Tim [Burton].”

It would be no surprise if Depp signed on, since he’s worked with Burton and Ryder in the 1990 movie “Edward Scissorhands” and with Burton on “Ed Wood,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Corpse Bride,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Dark Shadows.”

This summer, Depp is set to start filming a new movie with Maïwenn, who will direct and star. He will play King Louis XV of France. That news was announced before the trial began.

In March, it was announced that Depp’s animated spin-off series “Puffins Impossible,” in which he voices Johnny Puff, will eventually be available and streaming on Apple TV and Prime Video.

At the time, the 18-episode show was in production in Serbia.