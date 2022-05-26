Watch Allen Leech’s Spot-On Impression of ‘Downton Abbey’ Co-Star Maggie Smith

Getty Images

Allen Leech is dishing on the movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era" with “Extra’s” Billy Bush.

Fans just can’t get enough of the franchise, and Leech shard, “The one reason we came back to do this one was the success of the first, and here we are again.”

Allen is back as Tom Branson in the sequel that has already banked more than $50 million worldwide.

This time, the Crawleys are on the French Riviera, and Billy had to ask Tom about his period-appropriate onesie bathing suit in the film.

“I was wearing a onesie, yeah, I mean, obviously, we've come a long way,” he said, adding, “We've learned that maybe you shouldn't knit your bathing suit out of wool.”

The South of France also holds a huge mystery surrounding Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess, with Lady Mary skipping the trip to chaperone a film crew at the castle.

Will the Downton family reunite for yet another film in the future? Perhaps creator Julian Fellowes is the only person who knows when the curtain will finally close.

Doing his best impression of Julian, Leech said, “We don't want to go when people don't want us here.”

That prompted Billy to ask if Allen does any other “Downton” impressions and he confessed his most famous is Smith. Watch the video above to see his dead-on impression.

