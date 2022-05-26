Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67

Getty Images

Ray Liotta, the enduringly popular actor most famous for his turn in "Goodfellas," died unexpectedly in his sleep Thursday while shooting the film "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic.

He was 67.

Deadline reports Liotta was on location with his fiancée, and had completed about half of his work.

Liotta was born December 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey, where he was first in an orphanage and then adopted at the age of 6 months. Though he would become closely identified as a quintessentially Italian-American actor, research he did in the past 20 years — including finding his biological mother — revealed he was mostly of Scottish descent.

After attending the University of Miami, where he studied to be an actor and appeared in school musicals and plays, he moved to NYC and made his TV debut as Joey Perrini on the soap "Another World" in 1978.

He appeared in several TV movies and made guest appearances before his movie debut, which came in the notorious Pia Zadora bomb "The Lonely Lady" (1983).

The rest of the '80s were kinder, with Liotta making an impact in the films "Something Wild" (1986), "Dominick and Eugene" (1988), and especially in 1989's "Field of Dreams," in which he played the ghost of baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson.

Liotta's performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" (1990) was one for the ages, and the film became an iconic hit, one of the most revered gangster movies of all time.

Co-star Lorraine Bracco tweeted, "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

He also scored in "Unlawful Entry" (1992), "Unforgettable" (1996), and "Cop Land" (1997), establishing himself as a box-office draw and respected actor.

"Cop Land" director James Mangold tweeted of Liotta, "Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP."

In 1998, he played Frank Sinatra in the TV movie "The Rat Pack," and went on to diversify his career by voicing Tommy Vercetti in various versions of "Grand Theft Auto."

He won an Emmy for a turn on "ER" (2004) and in the same year debuted on Broadway in "Match."

Along with his Emmy win, Liotta was a SAG, Golden Globe, Film Independent Spirit, and MTV Movie Award nominee.

Other prominent films include "Hannibal" (2001) — in which his character is fed his own brain by serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) — "Blow" (2001), "Wild Hogs" (2007), "Date Night" (2010), "Marriage Story" (2019), and "The Many Saints of Newark" (2021).

From 2016-2018, he was a series regular in the Jennifer Lopez TV cop drama "Shades of Blue."

He will be seen in the posthumous releases "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks, and in a comedy by Charlie Day (as yet untitled), both in post-production, and both expected to be released in 2023.

Survived by his daughter Karsen from his marriage to Michelle Grace (which ended in divorce in 2004), Liotta was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his sudden death.

Liotta was an actor's actor. "RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work," Viola Davis simply tweeted.

Many other celebrities reacted to the sad news on social media:

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022 @jfreewright

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022 @jamieleecurtis

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022 @RoArquette