Meghan Markle Visits School Shooting Memorial in Texas

Getty Images

Meghan Markle was in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday to pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Markle, wearing jeans and a baseball cap, was photographed placing flowers at a makeshift memorial located outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, news broke that 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting, along with suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, 18.

Many celebrities have shared their outrage over the deadly shooting.

Jimmy Kimmel gave an emotional monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to call for common-sense gun laws, saying, “There have been 27 school shootings so far this year in this country and it's May. How does this make sense to anyone? These are our children.”

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, wrote on Instagram, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

The Oscar winner asked for every American to "look deeper," saying, "We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He included a message to the families, saying, "Words cannot comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming."

James Corden shared his disbelief on “The Late Late Show,” saying, "I don’t know what has to happen to change things here. I am constantly shocked by the number of people who must think this is an okay by product to never make meaningful changes to gun laws. It doesn’t make sense to me.

Taylor Swift tweeted her heartbreak, writing, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.”