Celebrities React to Tragic Texas Elementary School Shooting

On Tuesday, news broke that 14 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The suspected gunman was identified as an 18-year-old Uvalde High School student, who is now dead.

During a brief press conference, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told reporters, “The suspect did act alone during his heinous crime. Families are being notified and we are providing services to them.”

Governor Greg Abbott added, “He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” Abbott continued. “The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

The suspect allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before opening fire at the elementary school.

After hearing the news, many big names like Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, LeBron James, and Chris Evans took to social media to express their outrage.

Kylie wrote on Instagram, “Another school shooting. Devastating. Breaks my heart for these families.”

Khloé added, “I can not comprehend today’s tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening. My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead.. please law makers, government officials, leads of our country, do something to protect our children.”

Chris tweeted, “F**king enough!!!!”

LeBron wrote on Twitter, “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!”

