Celebrities React to Tragic Texas Elementary School Shooting

On Tuesday, news broke that 14 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The suspected gunman was identified as an 18-year-old Uvalde High School student, who is now dead.

During a brief press conference, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told reporters, “The suspect did act alone during his heinous crime. Families are being notified and we are providing services to them.”

Governor Greg Abbott added, “He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” Abbott continued. “The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

The suspect allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before opening fire at the elementary school.

After hearing the news, many big names like Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, LeBron James, and Chris Evans took to social media to express their outrage.

Kylie wrote on Instagram, “Another school shooting. Devastating. Breaks my heart for these families.”

Khloé added, “I can not comprehend today’s tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening. My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead.. please law makers, government officials, leads of our country, do something to protect our children.”

Chris tweeted, “F**king enough!!!!”

LeBron wrote on Twitter, “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!”

See more reactions below:

Fuck the GOP and their obsession with guns.



Fuck you, @tedcruz.



Fuck you, @Sen_JoeManchin and @SenatorSinema.



HOW MANY CHILDREN HAVE TO DIE? https://t.co/4yavUTDQYq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2022 @Alyssa_Milano

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.



Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022 @iambeckyg

My heart absolutely breaks for the children, staff and families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The lack of progress around how to protect innocent lives from senseless gun violence is FAR past SHAMEFUL in this country. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) May 24, 2022 @TheRachLindsay

Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today. — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 24, 2022 @finneas

It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity—it’s inhumanity. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) May 24, 2022 @TheAmandaGorman

GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022 @StephenKing

14 children and 1 teacher. There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.



It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022 @AOC

In my elementary school, we did tornado & fire drills to prepare for disasters.



In today’s elementary schools, children have the burden of preparing for a mass murderer to walk their halls.



Being a child shouldn’t be this hard 💔. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 24, 2022 @EmmanuelAcho