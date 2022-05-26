Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Family for Kanye’s Past Treatment

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and her family took time out to discuss the past behavior of her ex, Kanye West, on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

The subject came up while Kim was hosting a dinner party with mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were also there, along with Kourtney’s then-fiancé Travis Barker.

Kris and Kim both received texts revealing Kanye had new music coming out. Kim read the message to the group: “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song,” before adding her two cents, “It means he’s talking mad sh*t about me and probably saying whatever.”

Khloé weighed in with, “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back, we take it on the chin.”

Hulu

Kris pointed out, “You are the mother of his kids,” telling her she’s been “nothing but be great” to West. In a confessional, Jenner added, “When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us. Because one day, your kids are gonna read all of it, and see all of it. And that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.”

During the family chat, Khloé also told Kim, “The truth always prevails.” Kendall interjected, “Karma is always gonna be on your side.”

Kim insisted she will “never stoop” to Kanye’s level, explaining, “I think that I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something.”

Kanye has publicly sounded-off about Kim on social media and the stage, once even sharing screengrabs of texts with Kris. Now, Kim told her family, “I can’t control how he treats me, or how he’s always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again.”

Kardashian added in a confessional, “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys.’”

The mogul told her family, “For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not gonna let anyone treat you guys a way — or myself.”

Ye went on to release “Eazy” in January, which targeted Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. West raps in the song, “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” He even released a disturbing music video in which the rapper is seen kidnapping, tying up, and burying alive a Claymation version of Davidson.

He also ranted about Kim and Pete (and others) on Instagram and had his account temporarily suspended.

The estranged couple share four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — and, despite their ups and downs, Kim has tried to protect Kanye in the past.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that aired in April, the host pointed out, “You always protect him because of the kids, and I think that is a beautiful thing.”

Kardashian nodded, saying, “Thank you. I think that is just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and dad in their relationship so I am always just hopeful. No matter what goes on, it is the father of my kids, I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best so I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just do what is best for the kids.”

She added, “Take the high road.”

Kim also sees this experience as a life lesson, explaining, “This was put in my life for a reason… I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘Okay, what is this lesson what am I meant to learn from it and how can I just like get through it?’”

Kardashian added, “I just live my life the way that I think is right that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can,” saying any time things aren’t going her way she tries “to learn, move on and be a good person.”