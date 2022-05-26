Kevin Spacey Faces Four Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.

Getty Images

Kevin Spacey is facing more sexual assault charges.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Spacey, 62, is charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

She added, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Spacey has not publicly commented on the charges.

The actor has been largely out of the spotlight for several years following past sexual assault allegations. Anthony Rapp was the first person to go public with accusations against Spacey. In October 2017, Rapp alleged Spacey had assaulted him in 1986. Spacey issued an apology saying he didn't remember the incident. Rapp is suing Spacey, and the case appears to be ongoing. According to Deadline, Spacey “flatly denies” Rapp’s claims.

Spacey was also at the center of a sexual assault case in Massachusetts a few years ago, but the case was dropped in 2019.