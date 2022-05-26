James Lafferty & Alexandra Park Marry in Hawaii

“One Tree Hill” actor James Lafferty and “The Royals” actress Alexandra Park are officially husband and wife!

The pair tied the knot in Oahu, Hawaii.

On Thursday, Park’s friend Hatty Preston confirmed the couple’s wedding with an Instagram slideshow.

She wrote on Instagram, “Our Parky got Lafferty’d.”

In the photos, Park was seen wearing a strapless white gown while showing off her moves on the dance floor!

Aside from Preston, Park’s “The Royals” co-stars Tom Austen and Merritt Patterson, as well as Stephen Colletti, were also guests of the wedding, based on her photos.

In January, Stephen and Alexandra promoted their Hulu show “Everyone Is Doing Great,” which also starred James.

"I've put them on strict orders," Colletti joked to E! News. "They are not to plan until we finish working on Season 2… We gotta get through Season 1, and then we gotta get a Season 2. We gotta work on that together, and then we can talk about wedding plans."

As for the possibility of officiating the wedding, Stephen said, “They know better not to have me officiate.”

Park quipped, “This guy can pull anything off last-minute. We feel like we're in good hands."

In September 2020, Lafferty popped the question to Park while they were staying in Palm Springs.

Along with posting a photo of their engagement ring, he wrote on Instagram, “She said yeah.”

They went public with their relationship in 2018. Three years before, the pair had met when he directed her in “The Royals.”