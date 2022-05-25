Kailia Posey’s Final Days, Suicide Note, and the Gift She Ordered for Her Mom Before She Died

Instagram

“Toddlers & Tiaras” alum Kailia Posey’s mother is speaking out about her daughter’s final days, her suicide note, and a special gift she received from the teen… two weeks after her suicide.

Marcy Posey Gatterman opened up to E! News about her 16-year-old daughter, saying, “The days and weeks leading up to this, it seemed fine to me. I didn’t go through her phone. For prom, she went with a bunch of friends. And the next day, everything was fine.”

She said she noticed a difference in her demeanor on May 1. When Marcy left to buy something for her at the store, Kailia took one of the family’s cars and never returned.

Posey’s body was found May 2, and her death ruled a suicide.

Gatterman said Kailia “left a note for me and then one for her best friend.” She added, “The note said that she loved me and that she was sorry and that her big brother is her best friend forever.”

Marcy also received a special gift in the mail from Posey two weeks after her death, a blanket meant to be a “big hug” when they couldn’t be together.

Gatterman said the blanket says, "Dear Mom, even when I'm not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always. Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you.”

She told E! News she treasures the gift as she copes with the loss of her daughter.

"This is the worst thing a mother can go through," she said. "Parents who have teenagers that have phones, check their phones. And if you're struggling, talk to your parents. They're not judging you. They're going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need. Don't keep it inside."

Marcy added, "I don't think she knew how many people loved her. I wish I could go back."

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office previously released a statement on their website relating to a “recent case” regarding a 16-year-old female. Without using her name, the agency wrote, “The female was found deceased on May 2, 2022 in Blaine, Washington. The cause of death is asphyxia due to ligature hanging and the manner is suicide… The autopsy and toxicology reports are not public information.”

Her family had also confirmed her manner of death to TMZ in statement that said, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

The statement continued, "She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life… Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

Posey shot to fame on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and appeared on the show with her mom. It seems she continued to participate in pageants over the years, often posting about them on Instagram. Kailia was even named runner-up in the Miss Washington Teen USA Pageant in February.

Following her passing, a foundation was set up in her name through the Whatcom Community Foundation. The donation page states, "Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honoring Kailia's short, beautiful life by helping other young people.”