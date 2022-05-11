New Details Surrounding ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Alum Kailia Posey’s Death

Instagram

Heartbreaking details have come to light surrounding Kailia Posey’s suicide.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office released a statement on their website relating to a “recent case” regarding a 16-year-old female. Without using her name, out of respect to the family, the agency wrote, “The female was found deceased on May 2, 2022 in Blaine, Washington. The cause of death is asphyxia due to ligature hanging and the manner is suicide… The autopsy and toxicology reports are not public information.”

A spokesperson for the Washington State Police had previously told Us Weekly, “Yesterday on May 2 at 1:26 p.m., Washington State Police was called to assist Whatcom County Sheriff on a juvenile death investigation at Birch Bay State Park.”

Last week, Kailia’s family confirmed she died by suicide. They told TMZ in a statement, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

The message continued, "She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life… Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

On May 2, Kailia’s mother Marcy Posey Gatterman posted on Facebook that her daughter had passed away. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she wrote.

Following her passing, a foundation was set up in her name through the Whatcom Community Foundation. The donation page states, "Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honoring Kailia's short, beautiful life by helping other young people.”

Posey shot to fame on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and appeared on the show with her mom. It seems she continued to participate in pageants over the years, often posting about them on Instagram.

In April last year she shared a photo of herself at the Ultimate Dream Queen pageant in Las Vegas, while holding a $3,000 check for Ultimate Mega Grand Supreme. Then in January 2022 she posted a photo in a Miss Lynden sash and wrote, “I’m going to be competing in Miss Washington teen USA in February and I am so excited!”