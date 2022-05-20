Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Everything We Know About Their Italian Wedding!

They legally tied the knot last week, and now Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready for their dream wedding.

The couple was spotted in Italy, where preparations are already underway for their castle nuptials in Portofino. The sighting included Kourtney and Travis on a boat together… and she was even wearing a T-shirt with his face on it! Barker on the other hand was shirtless and showing off his tats.

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner was also spotted out and about in Portofino.

TMZ reports Kourtney and Travis will say “I do” at Castello Brown, a romantic hilltop castle with stunning views of a harbor, where wedding guests will have the place to themselves. The castle, now a popular wedding venue, dates back to Roman times, and has been used for everything from military defense to a movie set.

The guest list for the intimate affair will include Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kourtney’s sisters and children, and Travis’ kids and bandmates, as well as some of the couple’s closest friends.

The celebration will take place over four days, followed by a blowout reception back in L.A.

This will be Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding! They first said “I do” in Las Vegas at One Love Wedding Chapel back in April just after the Grammys. They had an Elvis impersonator officiate, but no marriage license.

Afterward, chapel owner Marty Frierson told “Extra’s” Katie Krause that the couple was still dressed in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys, recalling, “They were just having fun… They were just in love. A lot of kissing and hugging, a lot of that going on.”

He said the couple exchanged vows and shared a wedding kiss. He teased, “They kissed the whole time,” and he confirmed Elvis played three songs. Frierson added, “They danced… and kissed while they were dancing and just had a lot of fun.”

They followed that up with a legal wedding this past weekend.

The lovebirds were spotted in Santa Barbara, California, with a small group around them at a courthouse. Kourtney was clad in a short, clingy white dress with a veil, while Travis was all in black. TMZ reports they were with her grandma and his father, among a select few others, as they exchanged vows.