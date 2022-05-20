Hayley Kiyoko & Becca Tilley Confirm Relationship

Getty Images

Singer Hayley Kiyoko and “The Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley are definitely an item!

After years of dating rumors, the two seemingly confirmed what we all knew in a music video.

In the music video for her song “For the Girls,” Kiyoko plays the lead of a “Bachelor” parody, even handing out roses to beautiful female contestants.

The video ends with Hayley and Becca locking eyes after she comes out of a limo.

In a statement, Kiyoko said, “‘For the Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.”

Kiyoko, who also directed the music video, added, “Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

The song is from Kiyoko’s sophomore album “Panorama.”

While they didn’t kiss the video, Hayley and Becca packed on the PDA at a party celebrating the song and music video on Thursday night. The video of them kissing was posted on TikTok.

On Friday, Becca posted a video collage of her with Kiyoko, even including videos of them sharing kisses. She wrote on Instagram, “Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch ❤️.”

Earlier this week, Hayley and Becca posed together at the Elle Hollywood Rising event.

A few months ago, Becca insisted that she was not “hiding” her relationship. During an Instagram Q&A, she said, “Being private on social media is not the same as hiding. People already have an opinion on about my relationship and I haven’t even shared it. Makes sense why I want to protect it? But maybe one day! It’ll be our choice, though.”

In 2019, Becca gushed that she was “in love” with someone, without naming names. She told Us Weekly, “I just think that my relationship that I’m in is just, I like that it’s private and it’s my own… I just feel if the moment comes where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to say something,’ then I will,” she told the outlet. “I’m really happy and I hope to eventually start opening up about it more, but I’m happy with it being private right now.”

Becca appeared on Chris Soules and Ben Higgins’ seasons of “The Bachelor.”