Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina on How Their Relationship Has Evolved

Getty

British superstar Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have taken on the podcast world with “Coupledom”!

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer interviewed the duo to get the scoop on the show, which is about the power of partnerships and all relationships.

Idris explained, “Our partnership with the earth is a partnership that we should be talking about, business partnerships between siblings is really important because they're quite a few families that work together.”

Other Hollywood couples have stopped by as guests, and Sabrina revealed some celebs they have coming up.

“We have Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who I’m huge fans of… we have Rita Ora and her sister Elaina Ora… if you're a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, literally we have something for everyone.”

Who would their dream guests be? Idris confessed, “Jay and Beyoncé, we talked about the Obamas coming on.”

Have they reached out to these famous duos? “We haven’t yet, but we will.”

Elba also teased, “I want to get Beavis and Butt-Head, but I don’t know how to do that.”

They were newlyweds when they started the podcast, and Carlos asked how their relationship has evolved.

Sabrina said, “It is great. It’s great learning. There is definitely nuggets from each duo in each episode that I have taken with me. You hear the best things.”

Idris added, “We definitely take the best of the best and the stuff that's actually relevant to our relationship and learn. We’re learning while hopefully our audience is learning at the same time.”

Sharing what he has learned about his wife, Idris said, “What it takes to make a business work… Watching her navigate is really amazing to see how courageous she can be.”

On a separate note, Idris has long been a favorite to play the next James Bond so Greer had to ask, “Do the James Bond questions, do they get old?” Idris replied with a laugh, “Oh, yeah!”