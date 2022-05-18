Jason Aldean’s Son Memphis ‘Doing Great’ After Trip to E.R.

Instagram

Scary! Jason Aldean’s son Memphis, 4, landed in an emergency room on Tuesday, but thankfully he’s doing better.

Jason, 45, shared the news on Instagram Stories with a photo of Memphis in the hospital, revealing, “Lil man had his first trip to the ER today. Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin.”

His wife Brittany Aldean, 33, posted an Instagram Stories Boomerang of the toddler giving the thumbs-up and wrote, “Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool. Two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.”

The “American Idol” alum added, “Thankful for such great nurses and one awesome doc.”

She closed with, “He is doing great… mama’s heart, not so much.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers recently spoke with Jason, and the country singer gushed over his family, revealing they are his inspiration.

“Obviously, my family and my wife, my kids [inspire me], just wanting to leave this cool legacy for them,” he said. “You know, at some point when all this is over, [I want to] kind of leave this legacy of music that they will always have forever.”