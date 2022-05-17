Sam Asghari Speaks Out After Britney Spears’ Miscarriage

Getty Images

Britney Spears announced over the weekend that she had suffered a miscarriage, and now boyfriend Sam Asghari is speaking out about the pregnancy loss.

Sam took to Instagram Stories to write, “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future.”

He continued, “It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, announced the news on Saturday, writing on Instagram, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

They went on, "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," they wrote in conclusion. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The statement was signed "Sam. &. Britney," and came with a further caption that read, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support."

After the announcement, Britney posted a “Sex and the City” meme of Carrie Bradshaw that said, “I am not in the mood to be around a bunch of people.” Spears wrote in the caption, “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!”