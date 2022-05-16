Nick Jonas Reacts to Camila Cabello Joining ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke with Nick Jonas and Shakira at the NBC Upfront presentation about their new show “Dancing with Myself.”

Jonas also gushed about Camila Cabello joining “The Voice,” saying, “Camila is going to kill it.”

“I think it’ll be a lot of fun for her,” Jonas added while jokingly referencing fellow “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton. “It’s a great group, apart from Blake, of course.”

Shakira, who was also a judge on “The Voice” years ago, quipped, “Be careful, Camila.”

Shakira teased “Dancing with Myself” as a “show for everybody.” She elaborated, “It allows people from all walks of life and ages and conditions to express themselves and express their love for dance.”

Shakira will get to show off her “distinctive” dance moves on the show.

As for what makes someone a good dancer, Jonas expressed the importance of “what you bring to it,” in terms of spirit and energy.

Shakira gushed about working with Nick, calling it “a lot of fun,” saying, “he’s a pleasure to work with. He’s not only an amazing artist, super creative, and super multifaceted, but he was really analytic… It was very refreshing to see his perspective.”

While they have been judges before, they will be playing the “savers” in this show. Nick noted, “Saving people is a lot easier than sending people home.”

Shakira also opened up about how her kids inspired the music video for her new song “Te Felicito.”

The kids suggested that she dance with robots in a green fire, which were both part of the music video. She said, “I’m happy that my kids participated in it and contributed their own ideas.”

Shakira noted that all children are artists, saying, “They all have the capacity and ability to think of ideas that are extraordinary.”