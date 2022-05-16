Michael Bublé Gives Injury Update and Talks Father’s Day Ahead of Baby #4

Getty Images

It was date night for Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The awards show marked their first red carpet since Michael and Luisana announced they are expecting their fourth child.

Bublé told “Extra’s” Carlos Greer, “I got to bring two people, my beautiful wife and a baby,” revealing that the little one is “unnamed” so far.

Looking ahead to Father’s Day, Luisana said, “I have a surprise already he doesn’t know,” and Michael shared, “My favorite stuff is, she gets me these socks with the kids’ pictures on them. I wear those all the time.”

Michael also gave an update after he hurt his neck making the music video “Higher” with Derek Hough.

“I’m okay. It is getting better every day,” he said. He went on to praise Hough, saying, “That dude is one of the most beautiful human beings… He’s amazing.”