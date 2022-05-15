JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are 'FINALLY' Wed: 'So Lucky'

Instagram

"The Bachelorette" stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers are hitched!

The couple — engaged six years since the series finale in 2016 — were married Saturday at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, People magazine reports.

"I really am marrying my best friend," JoJo, 31, told the outlet of Rodgers, 33. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."

As for the long engagement, she added, "It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together."

They briefly considered eloping, but decided to wait until the time was right.

People reports the bride wore a white Ines di Santo off-the-shoulder gown, with Rodgers in a traditional tux. They wrote their own vows.

"We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique," JoJo told People. "We've been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!"

Among the guests at the nuptials were Bachelor Nation members Adam Gottschalk, Raven Gates and Becca Tilley.