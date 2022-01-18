‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Derek Peth Marries Saffron Vadher — See Their Wedding Rings!

“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Derek Peth is a married man!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Peth announced that he married his fiancée Saffron Vadher.

Along with posting a close-up of their wedding rings, he wrote on Instagram, “Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!! 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️14/01/2021.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It looks like the pair got married about a year after he popped the question.

Last month, Saffron showed some love to Derek on his birthday, writing, on Instagram, “Del! Happy Birthday 🥳 I’m so sad that I can't celebrate with you, but I know that we will have so many more birthdays to celebrate together!!! ❤️ @pethderek.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In November, Saffron posted some engagement photos. She wrote, “A year ago today I said yes to marrying my best friend 💗 Love you forever Del @pethderek xxxx.”

Over the summer, Derek gushed about their life together, writing on Instagram, “Confirmation of life and the pursuit of happiness post for the timeline.”

It is unknown how long Derek and Saffron have been together, but they made it TikTok official in June 2020.