NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is a girl dad!

Kyle and his wife Samantha welcomed their second child via surrogate. They named her Lennix Key.

On Tuesday, the pair wrote on Instagram, “We're beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can't wait to meet her!!!”

“Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness,” they continued, using the hashtags #ivfjourney and #rainbowbaby.

The couple also shared the first photos of their bundle of joy, who weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 20 inches.

Kyle and Samantha are already the parents of son Brexton, 6.

Samantha announced they were expecting in November.

She shared, “We are so incredibly happy to announce that our baby girl will be joining our family via a gestational carrier in May of 2022!!!!💗. Some of the most beautiful things in life come after heartache and a whole lot of prayers. We have dreamed of this day being able to make Brexton a big brother and getting to tell him the exciting news FINALLY was one of the most special moments in life.”

She included a video of their son learning that he was getting a baby sister.

Samantha has been open about her fertility struggles. Last year, she posted a candid video in which she discussed her failed pregnancy using an embryo transfer.