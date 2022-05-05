Gilbert Gottfried Seen Making Jokes Hours Before Being Rushed to Hospital (Video)

Getty Images

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried was cracking jokes just hours before he was rushed to a hospital.

A video posted on his Twitter account shows Gilbert, who died last month, recording “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast” with guest Brenda Vaccaro.

In the clip, the 67-year-old does his impression of the late actor James Mason as Brenda giggles, telling him, “That is brilliant.”

Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast”. Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital. @SiriusXMComedy @Franksantopadre pic.twitter.com/CtHo3qFOUW — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 4, 2022 @RealGilbert

On April 12, news broke that Gottfried had died. His family shared in a statement, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

The statement continued, "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

His publicist Glenn Schwartz later revealed his cause of death in a statement to People magazine: "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

Gottfried’s life was celebrated a few days later in a star-studded funeral attended by friends Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Colin Quinn, Susie Essman and others.