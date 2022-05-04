Kaley Cuoco Goes Instagram Official with ‘Ozark’ Actor Tom Pelphrey

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are dating!

The “Flight Attendant” star and “Ozark” actor confirmed their relationship with some loved-up pics on Instagram.

Cuoco posted a series of pics from the couple’s mountain getaway, including some goofy Polaroids and a pic of Tom kissing her on the cheek.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 36-year-old wrote in the caption, "Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’”

Tom shared some Polaroid pics too with the lengthy passage that said, "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

The caption went on, "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

The quote appears to be from Susan Miller’s play “My Left Breast,” although he credited, “Noah’s wall- 1/31/04.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last month, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kaley about her life since her split with husband Karl Cook.

At the time, Kaley said she’s “not dating anybody.” She pointed out, “I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends.”

Kaley also showed some love to her “The Flight Attendant” co-star Zosia Mamet. She commented, “Zosia has been living with me. She came out to do press… Her husband let her go with me for a few weeks. She’s taking care of me… I'm really enjoying my friends right now — special time.”

In September, Kaley and Karl announced their split after three years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."