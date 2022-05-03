Tori & Zach Roloff Welcome Baby #3

The “Little People, Big World” stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are parents again!

Over the weekend, the couple welcomed their third child, a baby boy who they named Josiah Luke.

Along with posting a pic of their bundle of joy napping, they wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke! You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!”

The couple revealed that Josiah weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. and measured 19.5 inches long.

Tori and Zach are also parents to son Jackson Kyle, 4, and Lilah Ray, 2.

In January, Tori expressed excitement over Josiah’s impeding arrival. Along with a pic of herself cradling her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Grow baby grow!! Focusing my thoughts on how BA this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as Zach puts it) that's popped up everywhere. I just love this babe so much already."

In November, they announced that they were expecting. She wrote on Instagram, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Their baby’s arrival came over a year after Tori suffered a miscarriage. In March, she admitted that she hadn’t “fully recovered from that experience.” She added, “I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn't forgotten. I am so grateful for God's goodness and the gift we've been given after such a time of grief. I've been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I've realize just how much of a gift it truly is."