Celebrity News May 01, 2022
Wynonna & Ashley Judd Tearfully Accept Judds Honor 1 Day After Mom Naomi's Death
Just one day after the unexpected death of their mom, country legend Naomi Judd, Wynonna and Ashley Judd rallied and appeared together at an induction ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
Naomi Judd died due to "mental illness" on Saturday at age 76.
On Sunday, according to The AP, Wynonna — who had been one half of the iconic duo the Judds with her mom — and actress Ashley held each other and recited Psalm 23 while accepting the Judds' induction into the hall.
Tearfully, Ashley reportedly apologized for her mom, saying, "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today."
Wynonna, also crying, said, "Though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."
Fans paid their respects outside the venue, laying a white floral bouquet at the entrance, along with an image of Naomi and one rose.
The celebration, which Naomi had been set to attend, also honored inductees Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake, with performances by Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Vince Gill.