Keanu Reeves Teases ‘John Wick 4’ Action, Humor, and Wild Stunts

Getty Images

On Thursday, Keanu Reeves made an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he shared the first footage of “John Wick 4.”

“Extra” spoke with Reeves and director Chad Stahelski about what to expect from the new film.

Keanu teased, “John Wick action, new characters, opening up of the John Wick world.”

As for the stunts for the fourth installment, Chad commented, “Hopefully what’d you expect from a John Wick or of a great action movie. It’s character-based action with cars and motorcycles and fight scenes and a little bit of humor mixed in there too. Hopefully a lot of world-building and a great experience.”

Along with being “excited” about movies being back on the big screen, Chad said, “We just saw ‘Batman’ on the big screen,” with Keanu adding, “’Dune’ on the big screen.”

Chad added, “That’s kind of how we bonded over what we wanted ‘John Wick’ to look like, a great movie experience.”

Stahelski shot “John Wick 4” with the intent of it being seen on the big screen. He noted, “We’re old-school. We like the big picture.”

Keanu chimed in, “What does that mean? It means like the scale, the scoop, the sound, sharing it with other people… being able to whoop and cheer, laugh, and cry together. It’s the best.”