Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby #2

Andy Cohen is a dad again!

On Friday, Cohen announced that he welcomed a baby girl.

Along with a pic of his bundle of joy, Andy wrote on Instagram, “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

Andy is also a dad to son Benjamin, 3. He added, “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

After hearing the news, Cohen’s pal Anderson Cooper wrote on the post, “Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!”

In February, Cohen hinted that he wanted more kids. He told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “That would be great. I mean, we’ll see.”

At the time, Andy dished on Benjamin’s milestones, saying, “He’s such a sponge! Every day, he has new things to say… He’ll try some food, he’ll say, ‘That’s delicious.’”

Benjamin was learning new words all the time, but what was his favorite word? Cohen smiled, saying, “His favorite word might be ‘daddy.’ He says it a lot.”

In 2019, Cohen noted that he was already “thinking” about having another child after welcoming Benjamin.