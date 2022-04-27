LAPD Officers Testify in Johnny Depp’s Case Against Amber Heard

Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to battle it out in court as he sues her for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages.

The latest testimony in the case came from LAPD officers who were called to the couple’s L.A. penthouses in 2016.

Body cam of the apartments was played in court, from the night Johnny allegedly threw a cell phone and hit Amber’s face.

Officer Tyler Hadden testified via video and was asked by Depp’s lawyer, “Did you see at any time that night any indication of any bruising on her face?” Officer Hadden replied, “No.”

During cross-examination, Amber's attorney questioned Officer Hadden, “Did you take any photographs to show a lack of injury?” He responded, “No.”

Amber filed for a temporary restraining order against Johnny after the alleged incident. Depp has denied hitting Amber at any time in their relationship.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Court TV legal correspondent Chanley Painter, who weighed in on what’s next for the trial and news that Heard hired an “elite security detail” after receiving online threats. Watch the video below for more on Johnny and Amber, and tune in to Court TV for gavel-to-gavel coverage on the case.

Meanwhile, more drama unfolded in the courtroom yesterday, when a psychologist from Depp’s team testified that Amber suffers from two personality disorders.

Dr. Shannon Curry, who is not board certified, met with Heard twice last December, for 12 hours total. She claims Amber has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic, borderline personality disorder includes “self-image issues, difficulty managing emotions and behavior, and a pattern of unstable relationships,” while the Cleveland Clinic describes histrionic personality disorder as someone who has the “overwhelming desire to be noticed, and often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention.”

Dr. Curry stated that histrionic personality disorder includes “impressionistic speech so it tends to be very flowery it uses a lot of descriptive words like ‘magical,’ ‘wonderful’ and it can go on for quite some time and yet it really lacks any substance… that occurred a number of times.”

She also noted the “quick shift” between Heard’s emotions, saying, “She would suddenly be one way and then she would become very animated or very sad and when people are displaying these emotions with this personality disorder there is a sense of shallowness to it. People who are observing them will feel almost like it is almost play acting… Part of it is the rapidness with which the person can switch emotions and also the lack of substance.”

Amber’s lawyer did not hold back on cross-examination, asking, “You went to Mr. Depp’s home for dinner and drinks before you were hired as an expert in this case, correct?”

Dr. Curry responded, “That’s not quite right… I was interviewed at Mr. Depp’s home by his legal team. Dinner was served.”