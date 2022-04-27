Hello, Barbie! Check out the first look image at Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll.

Warner Bros. released the photo in conjunction with Las Vegas CinemaCon. The pic features Robbie beaming in a blue-and-white striped top paired with a blue-and-white polka dot headband as she sits behind the wheel of a hot-pink convertible.

Warner Bros.

Margot will star in the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken. Other stars tied to the project are Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and more.

In 2021, Margot got candid about the film, telling Variety that the live movie adaptation “comes with a lot of baggage… and nostalgic connection.” She said that also leaves it open to “attack.” The actress explained, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’” Gerwig is the director behind the 2019 film “Little Women” and 2017’s “Lady Bird.”

According to IMDb, the movie is about, “A doll living in 'Barbieland' [who] is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”