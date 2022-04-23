Luke Evans Visits Hospital for 'Nothing Serious': 'Mainly Came for the Gowns'

Instagram

Actor Luke Evans hit a hospital this week — but doesn't want to alarm his fans.

Sporting a pair of hospital gowns and a 'stache in three Instagram snaps, the 43-year-old "Fast X" star reported, "Rocking some Hospital fashion pieces today. Don't worry, nothing serious."

He went on to tease, "I mainly came for the gowns." The wink emoji was put to good use.

Instagram

Though some fans ignored his reassurance and decided to express concern anyway, Evans was back on the app one day later, posting a selfie in San Francisco — indicating he had flown from London since his hospital cameo.

Earlier in the week, Evans had flown back home to London from the French Alps, where he had been celebrating his birthday with friends.