Celebrity News April 22, 2022
Music Festival Must-Haves: Sunglasses, Shoes, Makeup, and More
Music festivals are back, and style expert Lara Eurdolian is breaking down all the must-have pieces you need to complete your look.
When it comes to sunnies, Lara showed off white frames from Sunglass Hut and added a little flair with a chain. For makeup, she recommended a pop of color with products like Danessa Myricks Color Fix.
While sneakers are huge with festival season, you can elevate your look with block heels from Nine West too.
Watch the video for accessory recommendations as well, like the Strathberry crossbody bag and Brixton Jo Rancher hat.