Music Festival Must-Haves: Sunglasses, Shoes, Makeup, and More

Music festivals are back, and style expert Lara Eurdolian is breaking down all the must-have pieces you need to complete your look.

When it comes to sunnies, Lara showed off white frames from Sunglass Hut and added a little flair with a chain. For makeup, she recommended a pop of color with products like Danessa Myricks Color Fix.

While sneakers are huge with festival season, you can elevate your look with block heels from Nine West too.