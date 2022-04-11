Kendall Jenner Admits to Having Baby Fever (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kris Jenner recently made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she expressed wanting Kendall to be a mom since she “hasn’t had a baby.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause sat down with Kendall to get her reaction to her mom’s comments!

Along with being “indifferent,” Kendall is just “living life day by day.”

Jenner admitted to getting “baby fever a lot of the times.”

Kendall then looked at Kylie, who just gave birth to a baby boy. She added, “I hang out with all of them and I’m, like, it would be so fun to have one too, but I’m chilling.”

Kylie is an aunt to Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, True, Dream, and Stormi.

“I'm just living life right now as like a free bird,” Kendall smiled.

Big sis Khloé was all for that, saying, “You go girl, enjoy it!”

Kendall also weighed in on the possibility of seeing her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker on “The Kardashians.” She said, “I don’t think so. I don’t know, though. We haven’t really discussed it. We’re just taking it day by day. Whatever happens, happens.”

Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns, so he’s got quite the busy schedule!

Kylie hasn’t revealed the new name of her son, who was originally named Wolf. She explained, “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again.”

Kylie and her beau Travis Scott are “just not ready” to share the new name, but she’s been open about her postpartum struggles.

Kylie felt the need to be transparent, saying, “I just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened… I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum right now to look at me and think, ‘Oh, it’s so easy for her.’”

Despite the struggles, she is “getting better every day.”