Kane Brown on Jumping In to Co-Host the CMTs After Kelsea Ballerini’s COVID-19 Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Getty

After Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19, Kane Brown will be stepping in and sharing the stage with Anthony Mackie as a co-host of the CMT Music Awards.

Kelsea will still be part of the show, but will be hosting from home.

On Monday morning, “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer spoke to Kane, who got the call about the gig this weekend. He said, “Man, we were up in Pennsylvania and my manager called me and was saying some things happened… CMT wanted to know if I wanted to host, and I had to be back in Nashville in the morning and run rehearsals… It was cool — I was excited.”

Brown has spoken to Ballerini, who he says is “doing great.”

As for how Kelsea will still be involved remotely, Kane dished, “She will be at her house. It’s actually a pretty cool setup… It’s still going to be like she is there.”

Brown also shared details on hosting the show with Anthony, saying, “There’s a lot of jokes in this one… Me and Anthony, we went to golf yesterday to get a little more chemistry… It’s going to be a fun show.”

Kane and Anthony are making history as two Black men hosting the CMTs. He quipped, “We made a joke about two Black guys hosting the country music awards yesterday… It’s cool, man. It’s 2022. I love that doors are opening up. I’m pumped for everything happening in country music.”

In addition to hosting the CMT Music Awards, Brown is also a finalist in the Video of the Year category for his "One Mississippi" music video, going up against Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's music video for "If I Didn't Love You," as well as Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

Kane has the most nominations this year with four, including Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Brown also has new music, including a song with his wife Katelyn. He pointed out, “I think that is going to be the biggest song on there.”