Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth Engaged to Taylor Mock

“The Bachelor” alum Tia Booth has found the one!

On Sunday, Booth’s boyfriend Taylor Mock popped the question during “The Bachelor Live On Stage” event in Atlanta.

“The Bachelor” alum Sydney Lotuco captured the special moment, including Tia saying, “Are you kidding me?”

Tia posted another video of the proposal, writing on Instagram, “Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"

The engagement comes just six months after Tia made it Instagram official with Taylor.

In October, she admitted, “Not gonna lie-it's been nice keeping this to myself, but it's about time y'all know too."

Taylor posted his own photo of them in bed, writing, “It's hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I'll keep it as simple as I've never felt more alive than when I'm with you."

After going public with their relationship, Tia opened up about their relationship on “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.” She shared, “So we met actually in January at a party in Nashville. He moved from California. And we hung out in, like, the same friend group. And then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him and I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ I'll see ya later.'

After failing to find love on “Bachelor Nation,” Tia gave Taylor a shot. She commented, “I was like, 'Damn, this freakin' dude has been right here trying this whole time, which is, like, all I've, you know, asked for on the show. And so, I gave it a shot and we've been good. We started hanging out, like, as soon as I got back."

Last month, Booth showed her love and appreciation for Mock. She gushed, “This guy truly doesn't get enough credit for putting up with my s—t. He came into my life during the most difficult season I've ever faced and hasn't wavered. I've tried to push him away more times than I can count, but he's stuck through it all. Maybe once we're on the other side of it I'll write a book to explain, but for now here's some genuine soft smiles. ILY Tay."