Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Say 'I Do' in Palm Beach

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz exchanged vows in an early-evening Saturday ceremony on her family's Palm Beach, Florida, estate, DailyMail.com reports.

The ceremony, described as "stunning," took place at 6 p.m. sharp on the grounds of the $100-million palatial digs, with celebs looking on including Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Mel C, Rachel Zoe and Eva Longoria.

Beckham, 23, kissed Peltz, 27, for six long seconds after they said "I do," the highlight of a reported $4-million affair.

The couple was wed under a chuppah garlanded with flowers, in keeping with Jewish tradition.

Beckham had six groomsmen (including his brothers Romeo and Cruz), while Peltz had six maids of honor (including Beckham's sister Harper).

Mother of the groom Victoria Beckham looked elegant in a slate-gray satin gown, her hair up in a high bun with romantic strands framing her face, while husband David Beckham looked Bondian in his traditional tux.

David read a blessing at the service, which took place in white tents on the oceanside front lawn.