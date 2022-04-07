Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her divorce from Kanye West like never before.

On Wednesday, the reality star sat down with Robin Roberts for an ABC special, where she addressed the couple’s very public split that had them feuding on social media.

"You want to take the high road, and sometimes it's hard," Kim said. "I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth."

She said the exes “talk daily” about the kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, and have been honest with their children about what’s going on.

Kardashian explained the "younger ones don't really understand," but the older kids do "know what's going on."

"You have to just be there for them," The 41-year-old said. "No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family."

She explained, "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad. And they do."

While Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and has since been declared legally single, their divorce is ongoing.

Meanwhile, she has moved on with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Roberts asked Kim, "How serious is it?"

The reality star revealed, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

The pair was first linked in October, and Kim’s family also weighs in on her new beau. Her mom Kris Jenner tells Robin, "Pete's great, Pete's great. He's a really nice guy,” while sister Khloé adds, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Speaking of getting serious, Pete was also spotted with Kim's daughter North West on Sunday. TMZ reports Davidson was cruising around Scott Disick's neighborhood in a pink electric MOKE car with North and Scott's daughter Penelope.

The family is gearing up for their new Hulu series “The Kardashians,” which debuts April 14. They recently did an interview with Variety, where Kim revealed the show won’t feature Pete, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine, later adding that “The Kardashians” will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim also chatted about Pete with Ellen DeGeneres last month. The host told her, “You deserve to be happy,” adding that she had noticed a shift in Kim and a different side of her these days.

Kardashian told her, “I encourage my friends and the people I love to be happy, and I went for it. I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, f**k it… just go for it, find your happiness.’ I went for it, and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

Kanye also filmed scenes for the Hulu show and will appear in the first episode of “The Kardashians.”

Opening up about the split to Variety, Kim said, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately.”