Jennifer Aydin Reveals Masked Robbers Broke in While Her Kids Were Home

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin’s family just went through a scary ordeal.

Aydin revealed on Instagram that her Paramus, New Jersey, home was broken into while she was in Miami with husband Bill.

Jennifer posted a security video of three masked men breaking into the family’s garage and stealing Bill’s red Ferrari. She wrote in the caption, “They stole the Ferrari. My kids and parents and other friends were all home. Please send any info to Paramus PD.”

People reports Gabby, 14, Jacob, 12, Christian, 10, and Olivia, 8 were at home with Jennifer’s parents and an au pair. Aydin later posted that her son Justin, 17, pulled up just as the robbers were leaving.

Along with posting a second video, she wrote, “Justin pulled up right as they were leaving my house- Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act. Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels🙏🏻- my family is safe. Scared, but safe. Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow.”

Aydin went into further detail on Instagram Stories, sharing, "Bill and I just got a home call that Bill's Ferrari was stolen from our garage. The kids are home. My family is home. My mother is home.”

She added, “They somehow got in the garage and they just stole the Ferrari literally within the last hour." The 44-year-old asked that anyone with information to reach out to her.

In another post, she detailed what happened again adding that Justin had left for ice cream and was so thankful that he returned home just after the auto theft. She added a photo of the car, writing, in part, "My family is safe and that's all that matters."

Back in October, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was also the victim of a terrifying home invasion.

She opened up to “Extra” Special Correspondent Teddi Mellencamp in November about what happened.

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard,” she said, adding, “They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

Dorit’s kids Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were actually sleeping at the time.

The reality star explained, “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse.”

Kemsley added, “I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky… My kids didn’t wake up and they don’t know anything about it.”