Scarlett Byrne & Cooper Hefner Welcome Twins with Unique Names

It’s twins for Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hefner!

Scarlett, who played Pansy Parkinson in the “Harry Potter” films, welcomed daughters Marigold and Blossom over the weekend.

The star, 31, shared a precious hospital pics with the babies on Instagram, writing, “My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world. Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

Cooper, son of the late Hugh Hefner, also announced the news on Instagram. He wrote, “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th. Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

He also shared details with E! News, revealing their weights and time of birth. The proud dad shared, "Scarlett and I are elated that our beloved daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner, 5 lbs., 10 ounces, and Blossom Pearl Hefner, 5 pounds 14 lbs., have joined us in the world on Saturday, March 26 at 10:17 a.m. and 10:18 a.m.”

Hefner, 30, added, "Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings and celebrating as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."

Byrne and Hefner are also the parents of 19-month-old Betsy Rose Hefner.

They announced the news back in November. The “Vampire Diaries” actress wrote at the time, “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”