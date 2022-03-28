The Best-Dressed at Oscars 2022

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman are breaking down the fashion at the 2022 Academy Awards!

Reds and pinks were the big trends on the red carpet, with Ariana DeBose, Lily James, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Garner rocking the colors!

Other popular trends… metallics, with Zendaya, Olivia Colman and Lupita Nyong’o bringing major sparkles to the red carpet.

As for Adam’s Best-Dressed, Zendaya was on the top of his list.

Others to catch Adam’s attention: Nicole Kidman and Regina Hall.