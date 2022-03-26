Sam Hunt Reveals New Baby's Gender Amid Ugly Split with Pregnant Wife

Making the best of a currently messy personal life, country star Sam Hunt is not talking about his impending divorce, but is talking about the upcoming addition to his family!

Us Weekly reports the singer, whose pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler is suing him for divorce over alleged infidelity, has revealed the sex and due date of the baby she's expected to give birth to in the coming weeks.

Speaking as a cohost of "Country Countdown USA" on Thursday, Hunt said, "I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way."

He went on to say, "I have a baby coming in about 8 weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really, this year revolves around that big news in my life."

As for any other baby details, Hunt said he wants his daughter "to be in the world before we name her. " The 37-year-old "Body Like a Back Road" singer also confirmed he feels up to fatherhood. "Over the last four to five years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So I feel I'm ready for it."

Hannah, 36, revealed she was pregnant while filing for divorce in February. The couple has been wed since April 2017 after dating off and on for a decade. Fowler is known to be intensely private, and Us reports she was always "conflicted" over her husband's enormous fame.

The divorce could get messy. Fowler is asking for primary custody and child support, as well as "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future."

They may also have a prenup, as TMZ points out she is asking that "the parties be awarded their respective separate property."

According to the docs, they separated at the time of filing, which was in mid-February.