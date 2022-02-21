Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Hannah Files for Divorce, Citing ‘Adultery’

Getty Images

Sam Hunt’s wife Hannah Lee Fowler has filed for divorce just months before their first child is reportedly due.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ, Fowler accuses Sam “of inappropriate marital conduct," claiming he is "guilty of adultery."

The papers also state, "The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper."

Sam and Hannah, who wed in 2017, never announced her pregnancy, but the docs indicate she’s due in May. That would mean she’s about six months along.

Fowler is asking for primary custody and child support, as well as "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future."

They may also have a prenup, as TMZ points out she is asking that "the parties be awarded their respective separate property."

According to the docs, they separated at the time of filing, which was last Friday.

Sam, 37, shot to fame with this first country album “Montevallo,” which was about meeting Hannah in the Alabama town of the same name.

While Sam and Hannah never announced they had a baby on the way, Hunt did open up to TC & Dina on KISS Country 99.9 about wanting to start a family.