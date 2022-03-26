Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscar Nominee, Will Miss Ceremony Due to Wife's COVID

Getty Images

So close!

Lin-Manuel Miranda — a front-runner to win an Oscar for Best Original Song at Sunday's Oscars — made it to L.A. only to find out his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of that, the A-lister will be watching the ceremony far from the red carpet.

"Made it to Hollywood," he tweeted Saturday. "This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested -, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM."

Miranda's directorial debut "tick... tick... BOOM!" is up for Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Best Film Editing, and he is nominated for Best Original Song for "Encanto's" "Dos Oruguitas." "Encanto" — which he did not direct — is also up for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score (Germaine Franco).

If Miranda, 37, picks up the Oscar for "Dos Oruguitas," he would become the youngest EGOT (a person who has won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Only 16 people have achieved the distinction so far.

Miranda was previously Oscar-nominated for the song "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" in 2017, but lost to "La La Land's" "City of Stars."