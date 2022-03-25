Amy Schumer Reveals Struggle with Compulsive Hair-Pulling Disorder Trichotillomania

Getty Images

Amy Schumer is opening up about her longtime struggle with trichotillomania, a compulsive hair-pulling disorder.

The disorder plays a role in her semi-autobiographical show “Life & Beth,” and now she tells The Hollywood Reporter she struggles with the disorder in real life.

"I think everybody has a big secret and that's mine," she said. "And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long."

According to the Mayo Clinic, trichotillomania “is a mental disorder that involves recurrent, irresistible urges to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows or other areas of your body, despite trying to stop.”

Schumer said the disorder started during a particularly stressful period in her life. At one point, it got so bad she had to wear a wig to school, noting that “everybody knew.”

“And it’s not that I used to have this problem and now I don’t,” she explained. “It’s still something that I struggle with.”

Trichotillomania can be genetic, so Amy is concerned about her nearly 3-year-old son Gene. “Every time he touches his head I’m having a heart attack,” she said.

Explaining why she wanted to open up about it, Schumer shared, “I really don’t want to have a big secret anymore. And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too.”

Hulu also includes a message at the end of the episode about trichotillomania that says, “If you or someone you know experiences Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors, the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors offers support and resources.”

The TLC Foundation is pleased with the way “Life & Beth” portrayed trichotillomania and the foundation’s executive director told THR, “Our community is breathing a collective sigh of relief after having our behaviors mischaracterized and misinterpreted for so many years.”